Contrasting Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -79.92% -27.05% -15.52% Prenetics Global -191.73% -16.45% -13.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Standard BioTools and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Standard BioTools currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

This table compares Standard BioTools and Prenetics Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $106.34 million 6.41 -$74.66 million ($0.71) -2.58 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 1.81 -$62.72 million ($3.99) -1.08

Prenetics Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Prenetics Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

