Cookie Trading 128.9% Higher Over Last Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $2.83 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 128.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,787.02 or 0.99438302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,638.52 or 0.99284141 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 973,300,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,408,390 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 974,867,986.50266 with 139,539,634.98610513 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.04835428 USD and is up 26.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,641,691.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

