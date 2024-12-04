COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.83. 685,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 875,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

