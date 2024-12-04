Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $760.69 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $760.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00010916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

