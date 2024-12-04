Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $18.17. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 399,251 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $846.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

