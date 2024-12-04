CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.