CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,314.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Tilray by 103.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 80.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 154,334 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

