CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,115 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Dropbox stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
