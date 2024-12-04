CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,115 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,782 shares of company stock worth $11,673,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

