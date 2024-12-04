CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 248,050 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.

IVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

