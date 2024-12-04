CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of APA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in APA by 1,980.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in APA by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in APA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.18. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.