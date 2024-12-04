CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 181.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 138.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,999.63. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $2,106,205 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

