Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $18,379,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $16,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after buying an additional 358,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,664. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,427.56. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,675. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.