Critical Contrast: Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) versus SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baijiayun Group and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SAP 0 1 8 0 2.89

SAP has a consensus price target of $252.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A SAP 8.15% 11.44% 6.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Baijiayun Group and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.4% of Baijiayun Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baijiayun Group and SAP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $59.79 million N/A -$81.86 million N/A N/A SAP $33.77 billion 8.87 $6.64 billion $2.50 97.53

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Baijiayun Group.

Volatility and Risk

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats Baijiayun Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

