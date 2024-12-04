CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

