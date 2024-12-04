CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Decreased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI stock opened at $419.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.06 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

