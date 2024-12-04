Damien Berrell Sells 29,843 Shares of FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) insider Damien Berrell sold 29,843 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.05), for a total transaction of A$94,244.19 ($61,197.53).

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

