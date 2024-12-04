Damien Berrell Sells 29,843 Shares of FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 29,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.05), for a total transaction of A$94,244.19 ($61,197.53).
FleetPartners Group Stock Performance
About FleetPartners Group
FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FleetPartners Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for FleetPartners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetPartners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.