Damien Berrell Sells 29,843 Shares of FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 29,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.05), for a total transaction of A$94,244.19 ($61,197.53).

FleetPartners Group Stock Performance

About FleetPartners Group

(Get Free Report)

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FleetPartners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetPartners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.