Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.78. Dana shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 839,147 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

