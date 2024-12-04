Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,413,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 948,985 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.59.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 4,750,936 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

