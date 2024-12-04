Deere & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced on December 3, 2024, the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock. The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.62 per share, which is payable on February 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. This new quarterly rate marks a 15 cents per share increase over the previous level of $1.47.

The press release regarding this dividend declaration can be found attached to the 8-K filing issued by Deere & Company. The declaration reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments.

For more information and details regarding the dividend, interested parties can refer to the official communication provided by the company.

