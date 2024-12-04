Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

