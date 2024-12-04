Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 35080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$475.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 7,704 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.96. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

