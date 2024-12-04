Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after buying an additional 439,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,333,000 after purchasing an additional 351,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17,151.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 340,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.