Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

