Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

DDL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 420,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,100. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 662,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

