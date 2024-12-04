Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes by 214.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 45.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Diodes stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

