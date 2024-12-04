Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AAPU opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2818 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.