Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $126,480.91 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $126,480.91.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $9,320.37.

On Monday, November 4th, William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $10,313.31.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IRON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 174,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,795. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

