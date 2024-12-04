discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.04) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group
In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($30,584.26). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($62,837.66). Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.