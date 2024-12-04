discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.04) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 732 ($9.28) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 561 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816 ($10.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 642.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 666.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £702.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,575.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($30,584.26). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($62,837.66). Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

