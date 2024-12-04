Divi (DIVI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,868.91

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $4.93 million and $145,868.91 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,113,761,949 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,112,832,440.3291994. The last known price of Divi is 0.00119668 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $143,334.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

