DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DLO opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DLocal by 180.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in DLocal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 906,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387,762 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

