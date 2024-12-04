DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.90. DLocal shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 262,579 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

DLocal Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in DLocal by 180.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in DLocal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $13,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 151.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

