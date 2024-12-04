Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

