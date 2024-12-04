Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.310-5.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.7 billion-$30.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.