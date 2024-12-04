Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sanjay Pandey Sells 9,538 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Sanjay Pandey sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $157,949.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,783.76. This represents a 58.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 29th, Sanjay Pandey sold 19,756 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $327,752.04.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sanjay Pandey sold 3,766 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $62,139.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $542,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 120,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

