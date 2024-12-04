Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Deborah C. Jackson Sells 5,713 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,791.04. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

