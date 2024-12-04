Eastfield Resources (CVE:ETF) Stock Price Up 60% – Here’s Why

Eastfield Resources Ltd. (CVE:ETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 60% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.04 and last traded at 0.04. Approximately 272,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 41,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.03.

Eastfield Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03.

Eastfield Resources Company Profile

Eastfield Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Zymo property that consists of 33 claims and fractions covering an area of approximately 9,195 hectares located in Smithers town, British Columbia; the Iron Lake property, which comprise 21 claims covering an area of approximately 8,035 hectares; and the Hedge Hog property consists of 8 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,785 hectares located in Cariboo Mining division, British Columbia.

Further Reading

