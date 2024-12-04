EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.23 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.