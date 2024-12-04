Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.29.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
