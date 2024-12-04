Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $341,066.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 694,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,982.58. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,134 shares of company stock worth $2,046,247.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

