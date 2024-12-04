Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
