Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 585 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $566.86 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.18.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

