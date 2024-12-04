Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 136,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 109,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 28.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.