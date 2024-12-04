Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6.0 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

EW stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

