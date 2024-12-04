Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

