Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 17,323,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 9,592,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.