Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on EHC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health
Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EHC stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Encompass Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
