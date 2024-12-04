Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 92.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2,870.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.