Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 103,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

