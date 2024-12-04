Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 1,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $19,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,764.53. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $172,567.26.
- On Monday, September 9th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $47,829.15.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -0.18. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
