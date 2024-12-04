Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
