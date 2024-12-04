Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 11,000 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

AXSM stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.18. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

