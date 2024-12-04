Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 2,255 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.72 and a 200-day moving average of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.64.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

